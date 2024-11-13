Left Menu

Empowering India's Villages: President Murmu's Vision

President Droupadi Murmu, during her visit to the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu, emphasized the need to empower villages and panchayats for India's progress. She praised local developmental efforts and highlighted tourism and tribal development initiatives during her two-day visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Silvassa | Updated: 13-11-2024 13:53 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 13:53 IST
In a recent address in Silvassa, President Droupadi Murmu underscored the vital role of empowering India's villages and panchayats to foster national progress. She spoke to a gathering after inaugurating key infrastructure projects, emphasizing that nearly 70 to 80 percent of Indians reside in rural areas.

President Murmu acknowledged the proactive steps taken by the Union Territory's administration to uplift its residents, particularly through enhancements in governance and tourism. Her visit included stops at educational institutions and tourist attractions, signaling the region's growing appeal as a destination and its cultural significance.

Murmu also noted the government's dedication to tribal development ahead of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, highlighting numerous initiatives aiming to enhance societal and economic conditions for tribals. She expressed optimism about India's future, fueled by the enthusiasm and potential of its youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

