Empowering India's Villages: President Murmu's Vision

In a recent address in Silvassa, President Droupadi Murmu underscored the vital role of empowering India's villages and panchayats to foster national progress. She spoke to a gathering after inaugurating key infrastructure projects, emphasizing that nearly 70 to 80 percent of Indians reside in rural areas.

President Murmu acknowledged the proactive steps taken by the Union Territory's administration to uplift its residents, particularly through enhancements in governance and tourism. Her visit included stops at educational institutions and tourist attractions, signaling the region's growing appeal as a destination and its cultural significance.

Murmu also noted the government's dedication to tribal development ahead of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, highlighting numerous initiatives aiming to enhance societal and economic conditions for tribals. She expressed optimism about India's future, fueled by the enthusiasm and potential of its youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)