Delhi High Court Upholds Professor's Rights against OCI Revocation

The Delhi High Court has overturned the Indian government's decision to revoke the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card of an 80-year-old professor residing in the United States. Accused of engaging in 'anti-India activities,' Professor Khalid Jahangir Qazi was deemed unfairly treated due to a lack of specific evidence supporting the claims, according to the court.

Presiding over the case, Justice Sanjeev Narula highlighted that procedural fairness and natural justice were compromised, as the notice did not provide Qazi a fair chance of defense. The court directed authorities to issue a fresh notice with specific grounds for any intended restrictions or cancellations before Qazi's re-entry into the country.

The court's decision underscores a balance between national security and individual rights, emphasizing that the cancellation order failed to meet the procedural requirements outlined in the Citizenship Act. By insisting on clear facts, the court aims to ensure that protections rights afforded to OCI cardholders are preserved.

(With inputs from agencies.)