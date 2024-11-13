Left Menu

India Signs MoU with IEA to Boost Cooperation on Critical Minerals Sector

The agreement aims to enhance India’s capacity in managing critical minerals, fostering innovation, and aligning policies with global best practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 21:54 IST
The agreement will provide India with access to vital data, analysis, and policy recommendations, improving decision-making and strategic resource management in the critical minerals domain. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Mines, Government of India, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Energy Agency (IEA) to collaborate on the critical minerals sector. The agreement will provide India with access to vital data, analysis, and policy recommendations, improving decision-making and strategic resource management in the critical minerals domain.

The MoU is a step toward strengthening India’s ability to streamline its policies and investment strategies in the critical mineral sector, aligning them with global standards and best practices. By drawing on the experiences of IEA member states and associated countries, India will enhance its progress toward achieving sustainable and resilient energy systems.

The collaboration also promises to build capacity and foster knowledge exchange between India and IEA member countries. Joint research projects, workshops, and training programs will focus on advancing technology in critical mineral extraction, recycling, and overall resource management. This will help India develop its technical capabilities and institutional capacity in the sector.

The proposal to sign the MoU was approved by the Union Cabinet on October 3, 2024. The MoU was signed by Shri V. L. Kantha Rao, Secretary of the Ministry of Mines, and Dr. Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the IEA. The official exchange of the MoU took place at Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi, in the presence of Union Minister of Mines Shri G. Kishan Reddy and other key officials.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for India’s efforts to secure its critical mineral resources, while aligning its practices with international standards.

 
 

