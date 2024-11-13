Unveiling the Secrets: Greece Declassifies Reports on 1974 Cyprus Coup

In a historic move, Greece's intelligence service declassified 58 reports linked to the 1974 coup in Cyprus and subsequent Turkish invasion. This unveiling offers an unprecedented Greek perspective on the events, marking the first time these insights have been made public.

The release aligns with the 50th anniversary of the transformative events on Cyprus, which led to enduring division on the island. As Greece and Turkey explore ways to mend ties, the documentation serves as a reflective tool on national and professional awareness, as stated by EYP director-general Themistoklis Demiris.

Reports reveal heightened tensions between Greece's military junta and Cyprus, highlighting fears of Communism and nationalist concerns. The historical documents illustrate the mounting pressure that ultimately led to the coup and explain the lasting ethnic split in Cyprus.

(With inputs from agencies.)