Kashmir Social Media Misuse Sparks Arrest

Jammu and Kashmir Police's counter-intelligence unit has detained Bhat Navidul Ali, a resident of Kulgam district, for allegedly using social media to spread radical propaganda. He is accused of instigating the public against the Union government and glorifying terrorism. Ali was reportedly preparing to join terror ranks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-11-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 21:46 IST
The Counter Intelligence Kashmir division of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has detained a man in Kulgam district, citing allegations of social media misuse to propagate radical ideologies.

Bhat Navidul Ali, a resident of Tazipora-Mohanpora and a student pursuing M.Sc in Lab Sciences, is accused of spreading radical propaganda to incite the public against the Government of India and glamorizing terrorism, according to officials.

Authorities suggest Ali was preparing to join terrorist networks, maintaining communications with entities involved in the radicalization of youth. His arrest followed a reliable tip-off, leading to his apprehension for questioning and subsequent counseling involving local community leaders and Ali's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

