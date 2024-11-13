Kashmir Social Media Misuse Sparks Arrest

The Counter Intelligence Kashmir division of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has detained a man in Kulgam district, citing allegations of social media misuse to propagate radical ideologies.

Bhat Navidul Ali, a resident of Tazipora-Mohanpora and a student pursuing M.Sc in Lab Sciences, is accused of spreading radical propaganda to incite the public against the Government of India and glamorizing terrorism, according to officials.

Authorities suggest Ali was preparing to join terrorist networks, maintaining communications with entities involved in the radicalization of youth. His arrest followed a reliable tip-off, leading to his apprehension for questioning and subsequent counseling involving local community leaders and Ali's family.

