Union Minister Reddy Accuses DMK of False Propaganda Amidst Liquor Scam Allegations

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy accused Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK of spreading false propaganda to shield itself from allegations of a liquor scam. He criticized the parties at the Chennai delimitation meeting and claimed no discussion on delimitation occurred within the BJP or Central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-03-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 15:34 IST
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy criticized the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, alleging they are spreading false propaganda related to delimitation and Hindi imposition to divert attention from liquor scam allegations ahead of state assembly polls.

Reddy emphasized that BJP has no discussions on delimitation, dismissing claims that southern states would suffer due to constituency delimitation. He accused the parties at the Chennai meeting, convened by TN CM M K Stalin, of trying to prevent BJP's expansion in the south and highlighted past false campaigns against the party.

He assured that any delimitation or census discussions would involve all states fairly after the national census. Reddy labeled the actions of Congress and BRS leaders at the meeting as a political drama designed to maintain past alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

