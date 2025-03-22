Left Menu

Global Call to Save RFA Uyghur Service as a Crucial Voice Against China's Propaganda

A coalition of 57 Uyghur organizations has urged the restoration of Radio Free Asia's Uyghur Service funding, highlighting its crucial role in combating Chinese propaganda. The Trump administration's support for Uyghur rights is lauded, and concerns are raised over the potential global impact of losing this independent news source.

A global coalition of 57 Uyghur organizations, in partnership with the World Uyghur Congress, has voiced significant appreciation for the Trump administration's steadfast support for Uyghur rights. They emphasize the critical importance of restoring funding for Radio Free Asia's Uyghur Service, which faces potential closure.

The organizations commended recent U.S. actions, particularly in condemning Thailand's deportation of 40 Uyghur refugees back to China. The coalition praised U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visa restrictions on implicated Thai officials, viewing it as a hopeful step for the Uyghur population.

Despite Chinese efforts to suppress Uyghur voices, RFA's Uyghur Service has offered uncensored information since 1998, highlighting China's human rights abuses. The coalition warns that closing this service would empower China's disinformation campaigns and weaken global accountability efforts. The groups stress that China poses a growing national security threat to the U.S., using economic influence and disinformation under Xi Jinping to silence international criticism and expand military capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

