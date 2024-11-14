Ukrainian Forces Foil Russian Offensive Near Kupiansk

Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled a substantial attack by Russian forces aiming to breach defenses near Kupiansk, as announced by Ukraine's General Staff on Wednesday.

Initially captured by Russia during the early stages of the 2022 invasion, Kupiansk was swiftly retaken by Ukraine in a counter-offensive. Recently, however, the area has witnessed increased Russian military activity. According to the General Staff, Russian forces launched their attack in four waves, utilizing around 15 pieces of equipment, including tanks and armored vehicles.

In a strategic response, Ukrainian defenders neutralized the offensive by destroying all the enemy's armored vehicles and significantly reducing their personnel numbers. Additionally, some Russian troops donned Ukrainian military uniforms, an act the General Staff condemned as a war crime.

Meanwhile, the blog DeepState reported nocturnal movements of a Russian convoy into Kupiansk. Ukrainian forces responded by targeting the armored vehicles, delivering blows both in the town and nearby forests. Further south, in Pokrovsk, Ukrainian troops managed to fend off 35 of the 36 reported Russian attacks. This surge in activity accompanies broader Russian advances in Donetsk, where attacks resulted in two civilian deaths in Shevchenko.

(With inputs from agencies.)