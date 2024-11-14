Left Menu

Ukrainian Forces Foil Russian Offensive Near Kupiansk

Ukrainian forces successfully thwarted a Russian attempt to breach defenses near Kupiansk, countering four attack waves. The General Staff highlighted the destruction of Russian armored vehicles and personnel. The offensive forms part of an uptick in Russian military activity in northeast Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 03:59 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 03:59 IST
Ukrainian Forces Foil Russian Offensive Near Kupiansk

Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled a substantial attack by Russian forces aiming to breach defenses near Kupiansk, as announced by Ukraine's General Staff on Wednesday.

Initially captured by Russia during the early stages of the 2022 invasion, Kupiansk was swiftly retaken by Ukraine in a counter-offensive. Recently, however, the area has witnessed increased Russian military activity. According to the General Staff, Russian forces launched their attack in four waves, utilizing around 15 pieces of equipment, including tanks and armored vehicles.

In a strategic response, Ukrainian defenders neutralized the offensive by destroying all the enemy's armored vehicles and significantly reducing their personnel numbers. Additionally, some Russian troops donned Ukrainian military uniforms, an act the General Staff condemned as a war crime.

Meanwhile, the blog DeepState reported nocturnal movements of a Russian convoy into Kupiansk. Ukrainian forces responded by targeting the armored vehicles, delivering blows both in the town and nearby forests. Further south, in Pokrovsk, Ukrainian troops managed to fend off 35 of the 36 reported Russian attacks. This surge in activity accompanies broader Russian advances in Donetsk, where attacks resulted in two civilian deaths in Shevchenko.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024