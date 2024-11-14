Left Menu

Security Forces Strike: High-Profile Targets Eliminated in Pakistan

Pakistan's security forces killed 12 terrorists, including a high-value target, in two operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. A notorious terrorist ring leader, Sana alias Baru, was among those eliminated. This action affirms the military's commitment to eradicating terrorism amidst escalating militant activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 14-11-2024 04:26 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 04:26 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's security forces announced the successful elimination of 12 terrorists, including a high-value target, during two separate intelligence-based operations carried out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Eight terrorists were neutralized in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Miranshah district during a November 12-13 mission, with security personnel engaging a militant group in North Waziristan, resulting in six injuries.

The subsequent operation in Balochistan's Kech district saw four terrorists killed at a reported hideout. The high-profile target, Sana alias Baru, was a notorious recruitment agent for the Majeed Brigade, involved in recruiting suicide bombers and on the most-wanted list of law enforcement agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

