Enforcement Directorate's Investigation Intensifies on 'Lottery King' Santiago Martin

In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate launched fresh raids in the ongoing money laundering probe against Santiago Martin, infamously known as the 'lottery king' of Chennai. Martin is recognized as the largest donor to political parties, purchasing over Rs 1,300 crore in electoral bonds.

The Madras High Court recently gave the nod to proceed against Martin after the Tamil Nadu Police closed the initial FIR. The searches targeted multiple premises linked to Martin in Chennai and other regions, sources confirmed.

Previously, the ED had seized assets worth Rs 457 crore in a case involving Martin's alleged fraudulent lottery sales causing a Rs 900 crore loss to the Sikkim government. Future Gaming Solutions India Pvt. Ltd., Martin's company, emerged as the largest buyer of electoral bonds from 2019 to 2024.

