Enforcement Directorate's Investigation Intensifies on 'Lottery King' Santiago Martin

The Enforcement Directorate has intensified its investigation into Santiago Martin, known as the 'lottery king,' who is a major donor to political parties. ED conducted searches linked to a money laundering case involving Martin's activities with Sikkim lotteries. Martin's Future Gaming was identified as a major purchaser of electoral bonds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-11-2024 11:24 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 10:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate launched fresh raids in the ongoing money laundering probe against Santiago Martin, infamously known as the 'lottery king' of Chennai. Martin is recognized as the largest donor to political parties, purchasing over Rs 1,300 crore in electoral bonds.

The Madras High Court recently gave the nod to proceed against Martin after the Tamil Nadu Police closed the initial FIR. The searches targeted multiple premises linked to Martin in Chennai and other regions, sources confirmed.

Previously, the ED had seized assets worth Rs 457 crore in a case involving Martin's alleged fraudulent lottery sales causing a Rs 900 crore loss to the Sikkim government. Future Gaming Solutions India Pvt. Ltd., Martin's company, emerged as the largest buyer of electoral bonds from 2019 to 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

