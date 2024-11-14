Delhi's Path to Redemption: 33 Convicts' Release Recommended

The Sentence Review Board (SRB) of Delhi, under the leadership of Home Minister Kailash Gahlot, convened on Thursday with a critical agenda: the premature release of 33 convicts. The recommendation has now been dispatched to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for the definitive nod.

An official statement from Gahlot's office highlighted the presence of prominent officials during the meeting, including the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Director General (Prison), and other key figures. The Board meticulously reviewed 205 cases, advocating for 33 individuals who have shown remarkable rehabilitation.

The decision aligns with a broader initiative to alleviate the prison system and offer second chances to those who have sincerely reformed. This proposal, now awaiting final approval, underscores Delhi's commitment to balancing justice with social reintegration.

(With inputs from agencies.)