PM Modi Demands Justice: Swift Action in Varanasi Assault Case

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, upon arriving in Varanasi, was briefed on a serious criminal case of gang-rape involving a 19-year-old woman. Modi instructed officials to take the strictest actions against the culprits and ensure future preventive measures. Six suspects have been arrested so far.

Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Varanasi on Friday was marked by an immediate briefing on a horrific gang-rape case. The alleged crime involved 23 individuals and occurred over six days.

Upon landing, Modi met with top police and administrative officials to get detailed information on the situation. The prime minister emphasized the need for the harshest legal measures against the offenders.

As the police continue their investigation, six of the accused have been apprehended. Meanwhile, Modi has called for strategies to prevent such horrendous acts in the future.

