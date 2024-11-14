Left Menu

India Boosts Defense Ties with Maldives through $4M Naval Refit

The Indian Naval Ship Talwar escorted the Maldives Coast Guard Ship Huravee to Mumbai for a refit costing $4 million, funded by India. This move underscores the deep-rooted defense cooperation between India and Maldives, showcased during Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu's state visit to India.

The Indian Naval Ship Talwar has escorted the Maldives Coast Guard Ship Huravee to Mumbai for a refit valued at $4 million, an expense covered by India. This initiative highlights the strong military ties and cooperation between India and Maldives.

The refit, marking its first since the Huravee was handed over in May 2023, will entail routine maintenance and significant upgrades to extend its service life and operational capability. This strategic move was announced amid Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu's visit to India, reflecting the nations' deep-rooted friendship and defense collaboration.

Despite previous strains on India-Maldives ties due to President Muizzu's pro-China stance, this refit signifies an effort to rebuild relations. India remains committed to capacity building and capability enhancement for its key maritime neighbor, aligning with its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and Vision SAGAR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

