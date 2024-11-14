Digital Deception: Retired Engineer Loses Rs 10 Crore in Elaborate Scam

A 72-year-old retired engineer residing in Rohini, Delhi, has become the victim of a sophisticated online scam, losing more than Rs 10 crore. Authorities revealed the elderly man was kept under 'digital arrest' for eight hours in his home while being coerced into transferring substantial funds.

His ordeal began with a call concerning a parcel purportedly from Taiwan, intercepted at Mumbai airport, allegedly containing illegal substances. The fraudsters convinced him to join a video call on Skype, during which the transfer of Rs 10.3 crore was executed into various accounts. His family only learned of the incident afterwards.

Delhi Police's Cyber Cell, alongside the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations wing, has launched an investigation, freezing Rs 60 lakh so far and suspecting foreign involvement. A dedicated recovery and investigative team has been mobilized to track those responsible and secure the remaining funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)