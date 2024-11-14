Left Menu

Digital Deception: Retired Engineer Loses Rs 10 Crore in Elaborate Scam

A 72-year-old retired engineer in Rohini fell prey to an online scam, losing over Rs 10 crore. Held virtually hostage for eight hours, he was coerced to transfer the money. The Delhi Cyber Cell is investigating, attempting to retrieve the funds amidst international involvement suspicions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 22:54 IST
Digital Deception: Retired Engineer Loses Rs 10 Crore in Elaborate Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 72-year-old retired engineer residing in Rohini, Delhi, has become the victim of a sophisticated online scam, losing more than Rs 10 crore. Authorities revealed the elderly man was kept under 'digital arrest' for eight hours in his home while being coerced into transferring substantial funds.

His ordeal began with a call concerning a parcel purportedly from Taiwan, intercepted at Mumbai airport, allegedly containing illegal substances. The fraudsters convinced him to join a video call on Skype, during which the transfer of Rs 10.3 crore was executed into various accounts. His family only learned of the incident afterwards.

Delhi Police's Cyber Cell, alongside the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations wing, has launched an investigation, freezing Rs 60 lakh so far and suspecting foreign involvement. A dedicated recovery and investigative team has been mobilized to track those responsible and secure the remaining funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024