Explosive Politics: A Supreme Crisis in Brazil

A recent explosion outside Brazil's Supreme Court has been tied to far-right extremism and increasing threats against national institutions. Justice Alexandre de Moraes pointed to an abuse of free speech driving these attacks, as Federal Police probe the incident as both terrorism and a challenge to Brazil's democratic foundation.

The suspect, a former city council candidate from Santa Catarina, reportedly acted alone. He attempted to penetrate the court peacefully before ultimately resorting to violence, leading to a tragic end captured on security footage. Police investigations continue to uncover any possible extremist network connections behind his actions, as the Supreme Court faces mounting threats.

The incident elevates ongoing hostilities tied to former President Bolsonaro's supporters, as they target Justice de Moraes for his judgments impacting the far-right, including a potential connection to an attempted coup. With Brazil's G20 summit on the horizon, authorities brace for heightened security measures amid these unfolding events.

(With inputs from agencies.)