U.S. Drafts Truce Proposal in Lebanon-Israel Conflict

The U.S. ambassador to Lebanon, Lisa Johnson, has submitted a draft truce proposal to Nabih Berri, the speaker of parliament, in an effort to halt the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel. The endeavor is aimed at reinforcing diplomatic relations, amidst heightened air and ground operations.

This initiative is a part of U.S. efforts to broker a ceasefire between its ally, Israel, and Iran-backed Hezbollah, veteran political sources informed Reuters. Although the specifics of the proposal remain undisclosed, it marks Washington's first written diplomatic attempt in several weeks.

Central to the truce efforts is the implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, ending conflict in 2006, demanding a weapon-free southern Lebanon, and ensuring stability. However, Israel insists on maintaining the right to target Hezbollah if necessary, a stipulation likely to face rejection from Lebanese officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)