Left Menu

Ben & Jerry's vs. Unilever: Ice Cream Wars Over Social Activism

Ben & Jerry's has filed a lawsuit against parent company Unilever, accusing it of silencing attempts to support Palestinian refugees and threatening its board. The case highlights ongoing tensions as Unilever plans a spin-out of its ice cream business. The lawsuit was filed in New York federal court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 07:26 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 07:26 IST
Ben & Jerry's vs. Unilever: Ice Cream Wars Over Social Activism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal legal battle, Ben & Jerry's has initiated a lawsuit against its parent company, Unilever, alleging that it has stifled the ice cream brand's efforts to support Palestinian refugees. The lawsuit, lodged in a New York federal court, claims Unilever has threatened to dismantle Ben & Jerry's board and take legal action against its members.

Tensions have been brewing since Ben & Jerry's announced in 2021 that it would cease sales in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, citing inconsistency with its values. This move prompted some investors to divest from Unilever, escalating the conflict. The latest lawsuit accuses Unilever of breaching a confidential 2022 settlement designed to respect Ben & Jerry's social mission.

As Unilever plans to spin off its ice cream business, likely impacting its valuation, corporate governance experts suggest the outcome could influence potential buyers. The lawsuit highlights Ben & Jerry's attempts to voice support for peace, which Unilever allegedly blocked. Both companies remain tight-lipped, citing ongoing litigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024