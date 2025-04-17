Left Menu

Trump and Meloni's Diplomatic Tango: Navigating EU-US Trade Tensions

President Donald Trump, emphasizing leverage from tariff revenues, remains non-committal about expediting trade deals, including one with the EU. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, representing EU interests, holds talks with Trump to bridge growing trans-Atlantic trade tensions amidst economic challenges and mutual political intricacies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-04-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 23:58 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump remained firm on Thursday regarding his stance on international trade, asserting that there is no urgency to finalize any agreements. The revenues generated from tariffs seem to bolster his position, as he indicated during a meeting with Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni. Trump expressed confidence in potentially reaching an easy agreement with the European Union and others.

While downplaying any immediate timeline to conclude deals, Trump suggested that agreements would happen eventually, asserting his negotiating advantage due to global interest in accessing the vast US consumer market. Meloni, meeting with Trump, faces a crucial role in mending EU-US trade relations, becoming the first European leader to converse directly with the president since the announcement of suspended tariffs on European imports.

The ongoing trade negotiations primarily rest with the EU Commission, which pushes back against Trump's baseline tariff demands. EU trade representatives are actively engaging in dialogue with Washington, seeking a cooperative path forward, though uncertainties linger over the economic implications of these tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

