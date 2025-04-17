Left Menu

Deputy CM Enforces Healthcare Revamp in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak conducted a surprise inspection at the Harnahee Community Health Centre and criticized health officials for irregularities. He emphasized the importance of improving public healthcare, enforcing full-time doctor availability, and enhancing government hospitals to surpass private facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 17-04-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 23:56 IST
Deputy CM Enforces Healthcare Revamp in Uttar Pradesh
Brajesh Pathak
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak conducted an unannounced inspection at the Harnahee Community Health Centre, pulling up health officials over operational irregularities.

During his visit to the CHC, Pathak chaired a review meeting, where he reprimanded the chief medical officer for restricted working hours and insisted on full-time availability of doctors.

He also mandated periodic community meetings to enhance trust in public health services and warned against private practices by government physicians, highlighting plans to inspect facilities unexpectedly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025