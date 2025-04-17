Deputy CM Enforces Healthcare Revamp in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak conducted a surprise inspection at the Harnahee Community Health Centre and criticized health officials for irregularities. He emphasized the importance of improving public healthcare, enforcing full-time doctor availability, and enhancing government hospitals to surpass private facilities.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak conducted an unannounced inspection at the Harnahee Community Health Centre, pulling up health officials over operational irregularities.
During his visit to the CHC, Pathak chaired a review meeting, where he reprimanded the chief medical officer for restricted working hours and insisted on full-time availability of doctors.
He also mandated periodic community meetings to enhance trust in public health services and warned against private practices by government physicians, highlighting plans to inspect facilities unexpectedly.
