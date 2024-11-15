Tension in the South China Sea: A Supply Run Sparks Controversy

China announced on Friday that the Philippines supplied goods to a stranded warship on the disputed Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea.

The Philippine Coast Guard confirmed rotating personnel at the Sierra Madre and dispatching supplies, which China's Coast Guard claimed occurred with its 'permission' for what they view as an 'illegally' grounded ship. However, the Philippines provided no immediate response, despite China's repeated assertions of overseeing the mission.

China and the Philippines have long clashed over activities on the Second Thomas Shoal, within the Philippines' 200-nautical-mile Exclusive Economic Zone. Despite a 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration that invalidated China's expansive claims, Beijing maintains its stance. China's Coast Guard spokesperson Liu Dejun expressed hope for Philippine cooperation and mutual maritime management.

