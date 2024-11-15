Voting Dilemma: Sugarcane Cutters' Right in Limbo

More than 12 lakh sugarcane cutters from Marathwada, north Maharashtra, and Vidarbha face the risk of missing their chance to vote in the upcoming state assembly elections set for November 20.

With the cane crushing season beginning on November 15, many cutters have migrated to sugarcane belts in western Maharashtra and other states. This has moved the Maharashtra Sugarcane Cutters and Transport Association to approach the Aurangabad High Court Bench, seeking directions from the Election Commission to protect these workers' voting rights.

The workers are crucial to election outcomes in the fragmented Maharashtra polity, where margins are expected to be tight. The association has petitioned for arrangements like postal ballots or transportation. Though the West Indian Sugar Mills Association assures that workers will be facilitated to vote, concerns remain over the impact of migration on participative democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)