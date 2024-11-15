Tensions Rise: Israeli Strike Hits Beirut
An Israeli strike targeted a building near Beirut's southern suburbs early Friday, following an evacuation warning. The area, a densely populated neighborhood with residential and commercial structures, witnessed the strike as tensions escalated. Witness accounts confirmed the incident and its timing, raising concerns among residents and businesses.
- Lebanon
An Israeli airstrike struck a building on the outskirts of Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday morning, eyewitnesses informed Reuters. The incident occurred near a central park in the city, adding to the rising tension in the region.
The airstrike followed a 50-minute warning for residents and businesses to evacuate the area. This neighborhood, known for its dense population, comprises residential apartment complexes, commercial establishments, and a police station.
The targeted attack has intensified apprehension among locals and businesses, who fear further escalation as the situation develops.
