Tensions Rise: Israeli Strike Hits Beirut

An Israeli airstrike struck a building on the outskirts of Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday morning, eyewitnesses informed Reuters. The incident occurred near a central park in the city, adding to the rising tension in the region.

The airstrike followed a 50-minute warning for residents and businesses to evacuate the area. This neighborhood, known for its dense population, comprises residential apartment complexes, commercial establishments, and a police station.

The targeted attack has intensified apprehension among locals and businesses, who fear further escalation as the situation develops.

(With inputs from agencies.)