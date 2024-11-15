Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Israeli Strike Hits Beirut

An Israeli strike targeted a building near Beirut's southern suburbs early Friday, following an evacuation warning. The area, a densely populated neighborhood with residential and commercial structures, witnessed the strike as tensions escalated. Witness accounts confirmed the incident and its timing, raising concerns among residents and businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 15-11-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 14:08 IST
Tensions Rise: Israeli Strike Hits Beirut
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

An Israeli airstrike struck a building on the outskirts of Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday morning, eyewitnesses informed Reuters. The incident occurred near a central park in the city, adding to the rising tension in the region.

The airstrike followed a 50-minute warning for residents and businesses to evacuate the area. This neighborhood, known for its dense population, comprises residential apartment complexes, commercial establishments, and a police station.

The targeted attack has intensified apprehension among locals and businesses, who fear further escalation as the situation develops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024