Croatian Health Minister Ousted Amid Corruption Probe

Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has dismissed Health Minister Vili Beros amid a police investigation into alleged corrupt activities. The police raided Beros's home and the homes of several hospital directors. The government has not yet issued an official statement regarding these developments.

Croatia's Health Minister, Vili Beros, has been dismissed by Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic following a police raid at his residence, as reported by Hina state news agency. The raid is part of an investigation into alleged corruption.

Local media outlets have disclosed that Beros was arrested, and similar actions were taken against certain hospital directors, who also had their homes searched by the police.

The Croatian government has so far refrained from commenting on the implications of these arrests and the ongoing investigation, leaving many questions unanswered.

