China confirmed on Friday that the Philippines had delivered supplies to a warship stranded at the contested Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea.

The Philippine Coast Guard stated it had rotated staff and replenished the Sierra Madre, marooned since 1999. Although China's Coast Guard approved the supply run, it deemed the ship 'illegally' grounded. The Philippine Coast Guard has yet to counter China’s claim, which reiterates previous assertions of approved missions.

Tensions simmer between China and the Philippines, both disputing maneuvers at Second Thomas Shoal within Manila's Exclusive Economic Zone. China calls for cooperation, countering a 2016 Hague ruling against its territorial assertion. Diplomatic strains heighten over Scarborough Shoal amid legislative actions and military drills involving US allies.

