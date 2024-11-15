Canadian Postal Workers Strike Disrupts Holiday Mail Services

Canadian postal workers have embarked on a strike following unsuccessful negotiations with Canada Post. The walkout, involving approximately 55,000 employees, was announced by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers on Friday.

This action, mainly aimed at securing fair wages and safer working conditions, occurs as the busy holiday season approaches, threatening to disrupt mail services nationwide. Canada Post confirmed that the strike will cause delays in delivery with some offices closing.

Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon appointed a special mediator to aid in negotiations, indicating potential hope for resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)