Canadian Postal Workers Strike Disrupts Holiday Mail Services
Canadian postal workers, represented by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, have initiated a strike after over 55,000 members and Canada Post failed to reach an agreement. The strike, ahead of the holiday season, involves calls for fair wages and safer work conditions, and will disrupt mail services nationwide.
Canadian postal workers have embarked on a strike following unsuccessful negotiations with Canada Post. The walkout, involving approximately 55,000 employees, was announced by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers on Friday.
This action, mainly aimed at securing fair wages and safer working conditions, occurs as the busy holiday season approaches, threatening to disrupt mail services nationwide. Canada Post confirmed that the strike will cause delays in delivery with some offices closing.
Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon appointed a special mediator to aid in negotiations, indicating potential hope for resolution.
