Gang Arrested for Job Scam and Cybercrime in Rajasthan

In a crackdown on cybercrime, police in Rajasthan arrested four individuals accused of orchestrating a large-scale job scam and investment fraud. The operation involved enticing victims with fraudulent job offers at prestigious companies and using illicitly obtained bank accounts in students' names.

Authorities acted swiftly after a complaint was lodged by a woman who lost over Rs 12 lakh, supposedly for securing a part-time job. The investigation revealed the gang's modus operandi of exploiting bank accounts opened in the names of unsuspecting college students, using these for money transfers and converting funds into cryptocurrency.

The arrests, carried out in Udaipur and Jodhpur, led to the confiscation of multiple cell phones, laptops, SIM cards, and cash. The gang had targeted students from North India studying in Bengaluru, offering them monetary incentives to facilitate the opening of bank accounts. Police uncovered a trove of ATM cards, passbooks, and chequebooks, with further investigation ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)