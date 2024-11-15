Left Menu

Gang Arrested for Job Scam and Cybercrime in Rajasthan

Four individuals were arrested in Rajasthan for conducting a cybercrime operation involving fake job offers and investment fraud. They used bank accounts opened in college students' names to process fraudulent transactions, leading to losses for their victims. The police seized electronic items and cash during the arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-11-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 20:49 IST
Gang Arrested for Job Scam and Cybercrime in Rajasthan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a crackdown on cybercrime, police in Rajasthan arrested four individuals accused of orchestrating a large-scale job scam and investment fraud. The operation involved enticing victims with fraudulent job offers at prestigious companies and using illicitly obtained bank accounts in students' names.

Authorities acted swiftly after a complaint was lodged by a woman who lost over Rs 12 lakh, supposedly for securing a part-time job. The investigation revealed the gang's modus operandi of exploiting bank accounts opened in the names of unsuspecting college students, using these for money transfers and converting funds into cryptocurrency.

The arrests, carried out in Udaipur and Jodhpur, led to the confiscation of multiple cell phones, laptops, SIM cards, and cash. The gang had targeted students from North India studying in Bengaluru, offering them monetary incentives to facilitate the opening of bank accounts. Police uncovered a trove of ATM cards, passbooks, and chequebooks, with further investigation ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024