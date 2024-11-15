David Mahlobo Lauds Progress in Lesotho Highlands Water Project Maintenance

Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, David Mahlobo, has commended the progress achieved in the maintenance operations of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP), which began on October 1, 2024. Accompanied by Deputy Minister Sello Seitlholo, Mahlobo conducted an inspection of the maintenance activities at the LHWP tunnel in Clarens, Free State, on Friday.

The joint operation, overseen by the Trans Caledon Tunnel Authority (TCTA) in South Africa and the Lesotho Highlands Development Agency (LHDA) in Lesotho, focuses on critical maintenance to ensure the project's longevity. The TCTA is responsible for the Delivery Tunnel North within South Africa, while the LHDA manages the transfer tunnels at the Muela Hydropower Station in Lesotho.

Acknowledging Cross-Border Collaboration

During his visit, Deputy Minister Mahlobo praised the cooperation between South Africa and Lesotho, highlighting the benefits of resource-sharing across borders.

“This transboundary collaboration is exemplary,” Mahlobo said. “In other regions of the world, water-sharing leads to conflict. Here, it has become a foundation for partnership.”

He noted the LHWP’s impact on millions of people, supporting domestic water supply, agriculture, industries, and clean energy production. The water system benefits over 13 million people across five provinces, including the Free State, Northern Cape, North West, Gauteng, and Mpumalanga.

Clean Energy and Sustainability

Mahlobo emphasized the mutual advantages of the LHWP. Lesotho benefits from clean energy generation via its Muela Hydropower Station, while South Africa gains reliable water supplies for domestic and economic needs.

“Investing in maintenance will extend the system's life span by 20 years,” Mahlobo said, underlining the importance of maintaining critical infrastructure for future generations.

Engineering Excellence on Display

Highlighting South Africa’s engineering capabilities, Mahlobo praised the advanced technology and expertise required for the LHWP.

“This is a sophisticated and complex system, built through mountains with cutting-edge engineering and technology. It showcases the richness of South Africa’s skills in science, technology, and engineering,” he said.

Call for Water ConservationMahlobo reiterated the importance of reducing water losses and using resources judiciously.

“Every drop of water counts. Citizens must use water sparingly, even as we work to ensure a steady supply,” he urged.

Supporting Municipalities

Mahlobo reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting municipalities impacted by the LHWP system. He stressed the need for regular monitoring, citing weekly oversight meetings to ensure the system’s smooth operation.

“The system must be monitored continuously because it is a living infrastructure. We are proud of the workers’ efforts and encourage them to maintain their exceptional work,” he said.

Timeline for Completion

The maintenance operations, which began on October 1, 2024, are expected to conclude by March 31, 2025.

Key Features of the LHWP MaintenanceInfrastructure Upgrades: Focus on tunnel repairs and structural enhancements.

Cross-Border Collaboration: Coordinated efforts by TCTA and LHDA to ensure efficient operations.

Sustainable Development: Extending the lifespan of critical water infrastructure and promoting clean energy.

The Lesotho Highlands Water Project remains a cornerstone of regional cooperation, demonstrating how shared resources can foster economic growth, environmental sustainability, and stronger bilateral ties.