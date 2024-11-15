Left Menu

Inmate Shahjahan Begum Dies Amid Dowry Death Allegations

A 70-year-old woman, Shahjahan Begum, died in prison after being jailed for dowry death allegations. She and her son were arrested following the death of Begum's daughter-in-law, Hina, who faced alleged harassment for dowry. An investigation is ongoing as her body undergoes post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 15-11-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 22:35 IST
Inmate Shahjahan Begum Dies Amid Dowry Death Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

A 70-year-old inmate, Shahjahan Begum, passed away in custody at Dasna District Jail on Friday after experiencing chest pain, according to local police reports.

The woman had been in jail since her arrest on August 16, 2022, due to allegations surrounding the dowry-related death of her daughter-in-law, Hina. Hina's father filed a complaint citing harassment over insufficient dowry.

An official investigation is underway, with Begum's body currently subjected to post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death, as stated by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Loni, Surya Bali Maurya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024