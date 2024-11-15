Inmate Shahjahan Begum Dies Amid Dowry Death Allegations

A 70-year-old inmate, Shahjahan Begum, passed away in custody at Dasna District Jail on Friday after experiencing chest pain, according to local police reports.

The woman had been in jail since her arrest on August 16, 2022, due to allegations surrounding the dowry-related death of her daughter-in-law, Hina. Hina's father filed a complaint citing harassment over insufficient dowry.

An official investigation is underway, with Begum's body currently subjected to post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death, as stated by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Loni, Surya Bali Maurya.

(With inputs from agencies.)