Accusations against Myanmar's military have resurfaced, revealing their systematic targeting of civilians in the southeast since coming into power in 2021. These findings, presented by the Karen Human Rights Group, indicate the military's aggressive strategy against its citizens.

The documented airstrikes, highlighted in a new report, are said to exemplify a brutal campaign across Myanmar. The UN's James Rodehaver underscored in a panel discussion how these actions are reflective of a broader trend of civilian assaults.

With over 540 deaths reported this year alone, the military's use of airstrikes remains a point of contention, raising international concerns around human rights abuses and war crimes.

