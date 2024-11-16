Venezuelan Political Prisoners Released Amid Post-Election Protests

In the wake of Venezuela's July presidential election, ten individuals held during ensuing protests have been released from prison, as reported by local rights group Foro Penal on Saturday.

The group's director, Alfredo Romero, announced on social media platform X that these political prisoners were freed early in the morning, specifically pinpointing their detention location at Yare III prison. Details about the conditions of their release were not disclosed.

Foro Penal data indicates that following the July 28 presidential election, at least 1,800 people were detained across the country during the protests.

