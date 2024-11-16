Left Menu

Venezuelan Political Prisoners Released Amid Post-Election Protests

Ten detainees related to protests following Venezuela's July presidential election have been released, according to rights group Foro Penal. The organization's director, Alfredo Romero, confirmed the releases from Yare III prison. After the election, 1,800 people were reportedly arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 16-11-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 18:43 IST
In the wake of Venezuela's July presidential election, ten individuals held during ensuing protests have been released from prison, as reported by local rights group Foro Penal on Saturday.

The group's director, Alfredo Romero, announced on social media platform X that these political prisoners were freed early in the morning, specifically pinpointing their detention location at Yare III prison. Details about the conditions of their release were not disclosed.

Foro Penal data indicates that following the July 28 presidential election, at least 1,800 people were detained across the country during the protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

