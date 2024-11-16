General Dwivedi's Vision: Transforming India's Army Through Technological Excellence

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, visited the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) on Saturday, where he was comprehensively briefed on various doctrinal aspects and facets of institutional training being implemented across the country.

General Dwivedi commended the numerous training initiatives incorporating cutting-edge technological advancements, aimed at transforming the Indian Army into a modern, 'Aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) battle-ready force. His remarks underscored the importance of continual excellence within the ranks.

During his visit, General Dwivedi also took the opportunity to interact with and honor army veterans from Himachal Pradesh, illustrating the army's enduring commitment to its retired servicemen.

