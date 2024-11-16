Left Menu

General Dwivedi's Vision: Transforming India's Army Through Technological Excellence

General Upendra Dwivedi visited the Army Training Command, receiving briefings on training developments. He praised initiatives for a technologically advanced, self-reliant Indian Army. The visit included interactions with veterans from Himachal Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 16-11-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 19:32 IST
General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, visited the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) on Saturday, where he was comprehensively briefed on various doctrinal aspects and facets of institutional training being implemented across the country.

General Dwivedi commended the numerous training initiatives incorporating cutting-edge technological advancements, aimed at transforming the Indian Army into a modern, 'Aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) battle-ready force. His remarks underscored the importance of continual excellence within the ranks.

During his visit, General Dwivedi also took the opportunity to interact with and honor army veterans from Himachal Pradesh, illustrating the army's enduring commitment to its retired servicemen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

