Agnipariksha and Visfot Kawach: Strengthening National Security

A national exercise involving state and central security forces concluded at the NSG garrison in Gurugram. The event, named 'Agnipariksha' and 'Visfot Kawach,' aimed to enhance coordination and was attended by 667 commandos from 31 forces who trained in various tactical environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 19:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A large-scale national counter-terrorism and counter-IED exercise was concluded at the NSG garrison in Gurugram on Friday. This pivotal event brought together commandos from various state and central security forces, honing their skills to address a myriad of challenges and potential threats.

The exercise, which commenced on November 4, featured participation from 667 commandos representing 31 police and central paramilitary forces. Known as 'Agnipariksha' and 'Visfot Kawach,' the training involved real-world scenarios in tactical urban and rural settings, ranging from operations in public transport systems to bomb defusing procedures.

NSG DG Brighu Srinivasan emphasized the importance of ongoing efforts to build the capacity of first responders and the renowned 'black cats' commando force, aligning with the Ministry of Home Affairs' directives for sharing expertise and improving synergy between the NSG and state forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

