Supreme Court's New Scheduling Directive Under CJI Khanna

The Supreme Court has released a new scheduling directive following the appointment of Justice Sanjiv Khanna as the Chief Justice of India. This comes as part of structural adjustments to streamline court proceedings.

The circular, announced on Saturday, specifies that regular hearing cases will not be listed on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Instead, the court will focus on miscellaneous matters including Transfer Petitions and Bail Matters on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays post-lunch.

Previously, Mondays and Fridays were designated for fresh admissions, while Tuesdays and Thursdays were reserved for regular hearings. The updated protocol reflects a strategic shift in managing the court's extensive workload.

(With inputs from agencies.)