Supreme Court's New Scheduling Directive Under CJI Khanna

A recent circular from the Supreme Court, post-Justice Sanjiv Khanna's appointment as Chief Justice of India, introduces scheduling changes. Regular hearing matters will no longer be listed on Wednesdays and Thursdays, focusing these days instead on miscellaneous issues like Transfer Petitions and Bail Matters.

New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 19:54 IST
Supreme Court's New Scheduling Directive Under CJI Khanna
  • India

The Supreme Court has released a new scheduling directive following the appointment of Justice Sanjiv Khanna as the Chief Justice of India. This comes as part of structural adjustments to streamline court proceedings.

The circular, announced on Saturday, specifies that regular hearing cases will not be listed on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Instead, the court will focus on miscellaneous matters including Transfer Petitions and Bail Matters on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays post-lunch.

Previously, Mondays and Fridays were designated for fresh admissions, while Tuesdays and Thursdays were reserved for regular hearings. The updated protocol reflects a strategic shift in managing the court's extensive workload.

