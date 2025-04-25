Controversy in West Bengal Education: Recruitment List Under Scrutiny

The West Bengal School Service Commission has acknowledged discrepancies in its list of over 15,000 eligible teachers, sent to district inspectors across the state. The anomalies, including missing names and new inclusions, are being rectified as the Commission works to maintain its credibility.

Despite the assurance that most deserving teachers were listed, the situation has drawn criticism, particularly from Babita Sarkar, whose appointment was annulled along with thousands of others due to past irregularities. In response, the untainted teachers have temporarily paused their protests but continue to demand job security.

Meanwhile, the Commission is under pressure to present a foolproof case before the court and resolve the missing names issue swiftly. The Supreme Court's scrapping of the 2016 recruitment panel has led to widespread uncertainty, with the court allowing untainted teachers to work until the end of 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)