Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: NIA Probes Pahalgam Terror Attack Impacting Pune Residents

The National Investigation Agency visited Pune to investigate the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 people, including residents Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote, were killed. The attack on April 22 targeted tourists, making it one of Kashmir's deadliest. The NIA assists the local police in the ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:14 IST
Tragedy Strikes: NIA Probes Pahalgam Terror Attack Impacting Pune Residents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team on Friday evaluated the tragic circumstances surrounding the death of Pune resident Santosh Jagdale. Jagdale was among the 26 individuals slain by terrorists in south Kashmir's Pahalgam, a location renowned for its appeal to tourists, according to police sources.

The central agency's team, consisting of four members, visited Jagdale's home in Karvenagar. They conducted inquiries with his family, though officials provided limited additional information.

Assisting the Jammu and Kashmir police, the NIA is deeply involved in probing the massacre that occurred on April 22. During this deadly incident, terrorists indiscriminately fired on a crowd, resulting in the deaths of several tourists in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025