Tragedy Strikes: NIA Probes Pahalgam Terror Attack Impacting Pune Residents
The National Investigation Agency visited Pune to investigate the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 people, including residents Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote, were killed. The attack on April 22 targeted tourists, making it one of Kashmir's deadliest. The NIA assists the local police in the ongoing investigation.
A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team on Friday evaluated the tragic circumstances surrounding the death of Pune resident Santosh Jagdale. Jagdale was among the 26 individuals slain by terrorists in south Kashmir's Pahalgam, a location renowned for its appeal to tourists, according to police sources.
The central agency's team, consisting of four members, visited Jagdale's home in Karvenagar. They conducted inquiries with his family, though officials provided limited additional information.
Assisting the Jammu and Kashmir police, the NIA is deeply involved in probing the massacre that occurred on April 22. During this deadly incident, terrorists indiscriminately fired on a crowd, resulting in the deaths of several tourists in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.
