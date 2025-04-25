Left Menu

Tensions Escalate After Deadly Attack in Kashmir

In a significant escalation of tensions, Indian Kashmir witnessed its worst civilian attack in decades, resulting in 26 deaths. The incident has reignited disputes between India and Pakistan, with accusations of cross-border terrorism and retaliatory measures impacting economic and diplomatic relations between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

Updated: 25-04-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:16 IST
The search for militants is intensifying in Indian Kashmir as armed police and soldiers scour homes and forests following the deadliest attack on civilians in nearly two decades. Twenty-six men were killed at a tourist site, prompting national outrage and demands for action against Pakistan, accused by India of supporting terrorism in Kashmir.

Amidst the looming threat, India's army chief visited Srinagar, and authorities scoured Pahalgam, where the attack occurred. India attributes the attack to Pakistani elements, though Islamabad denies involvement. The incident has further strained relations between the nuclear-armed neighbors, leading to measures like suspending the Indus Water Treaty and closed Pakistani airspace to Indian airlines.

Economic repercussions are already felt as Indian markets fell, and flights were disrupted worldwide. The situation remains volatile with calls for a military response from several Indian leaders, urging strong action against Pakistan. Tensions continue to simmer with disputes along the Line of Control in Kashmir.

