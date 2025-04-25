Tensions Escalate After Deadly Attack in Kashmir
In a significant escalation of tensions, Indian Kashmir witnessed its worst civilian attack in decades, resulting in 26 deaths. The incident has reignited disputes between India and Pakistan, with accusations of cross-border terrorism and retaliatory measures impacting economic and diplomatic relations between the nuclear-armed neighbors.
The search for militants is intensifying in Indian Kashmir as armed police and soldiers scour homes and forests following the deadliest attack on civilians in nearly two decades. Twenty-six men were killed at a tourist site, prompting national outrage and demands for action against Pakistan, accused by India of supporting terrorism in Kashmir.
Amidst the looming threat, India's army chief visited Srinagar, and authorities scoured Pahalgam, where the attack occurred. India attributes the attack to Pakistani elements, though Islamabad denies involvement. The incident has further strained relations between the nuclear-armed neighbors, leading to measures like suspending the Indus Water Treaty and closed Pakistani airspace to Indian airlines.
Economic repercussions are already felt as Indian markets fell, and flights were disrupted worldwide. The situation remains volatile with calls for a military response from several Indian leaders, urging strong action against Pakistan. Tensions continue to simmer with disputes along the Line of Control in Kashmir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Profile Extradition: The Arrival of Mumbai Terror Attack Accused
Justice Takes a Leap: Rana's Extradition to India for 2008 Mumbai Attacks Case
Advocate Narender Mann Appointed as Special Public Prosecutor for Mumbai Terror Attack Case
Historic Extradition: Tahawwur Rana to Face Trial in India for 26/11 Attacks
High-Profile Trial: Mumbai Attack Case's Special Prosecutor Appointed