Toxic Leak Tragedy: NGT Demands Accountability

The National Green Tribunal has called on the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, among others, for a response concerning a fatal toxic gas leak at a Gujarat factory. This incident, which claimed two lives and hospitalized seven others, is under scrutiny for compliance with environmental laws.

  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a notice to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and others in connection with the deaths of two workers from a toxic gas leak at a Gujarat factory.

The tribunal took up the matter suo-motu following a media report that revealed the tragic incident. Two workers died, and seven others were hospitalized after toxic fumes engulfed a textile factory in Ahmedabad's Narol industrial area on October 27.

The leak reportedly occurred during the transfer of spent acid used in the printing and dyeing process into a tank. The NGT has highlighted the applicability of the Public Liability Insurance Act, 1991 and the Environment Protection Act, 1986, and has questioned whether the victims' families received compensation.

