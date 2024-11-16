Toxic Leak Tragedy: NGT Demands Accountability

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a notice to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and others in connection with the deaths of two workers from a toxic gas leak at a Gujarat factory.

The tribunal took up the matter suo-motu following a media report that revealed the tragic incident. Two workers died, and seven others were hospitalized after toxic fumes engulfed a textile factory in Ahmedabad's Narol industrial area on October 27.

The leak reportedly occurred during the transfer of spent acid used in the printing and dyeing process into a tank. The NGT has highlighted the applicability of the Public Liability Insurance Act, 1991 and the Environment Protection Act, 1986, and has questioned whether the victims' families received compensation.

