NGT Criticizes Delhi Municipality Over Encroachment Details

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has expressed dissatisfaction with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for not providing sufficient details regarding the encroachment of a public park in Delhi.

The green body's concerns revolve around a plea concerning unlawful occupation and illegal construction at Kaushalya Park, located in Hauz Khas, South Delhi. The NGT previously sought a response from the MCD on the issue.

Despite the civic body filing a report on November 6, the tribunal remarked that the document did not adequately address the land's status, designated as public lawns, nor did it respond to claims of unauthorized occupancy. The tribunal has scheduled further proceedings for February 24.

