Political Turmoil: Israel's Intelligence Chief Resigns Amidst Controversy

Ronen Bar, the head of Israel's domestic intelligence agency, has announced his resignation effective June 15, as reported by Israeli media. This development comes six weeks after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's unsuccessful attempt to remove him from office.

The Shin Bet, responsible for counter-terrorism, is caught in an escalating political conflict involving Netanyahu's right-wing coalition and critics, from the security sector and families of Gaza hostages, amid domestic unrest.

On March 16, Netanyahu publicly declared his lack of confidence in Bar, alleging critical trust issues within Israel's domestic security service. The situation intensified following Bar's claims that Netanyahu sought his dismissal after resisting requests to surveil demonstrators and affect the leader's corruption trial, accusations Netanyahu denied, accusing Bar of fabrication.

(With inputs from agencies.)