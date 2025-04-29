Internal Security Shakeup: Shin Bet Chief Steps Down Amidst Hamas Controversy

Ronen Bar, chief of Israel's internal security agency Shin Bet, declared his resignation over the failure to forecast Hamas' attacks on October 7, 2023. His departure, effective June 15, is viewed as an effort to calm rising tensions with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu had aimed to dismiss Bar last month, citing a 'crisis of confidence' following the attack. This decision ignited a national outcry due to the Shin Bet's ongoing inquiry into possible connections between Netanyahu's office and Qatar, which plays a vital mediating role between Hamas and Israel in the ongoing Gaza conflict.

The controversy underscores the precariousness of Israeli security dynamics and the pressure on government bodies to uphold national safety. As political and intelligence spectrums face scrutiny, Bar's resignation notably highlights the intense spotlight on Israel's approach to domestic and international security threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)