Left Menu

Manipur Unrest: Protests Intensify Over Killing of Three, Curfew Imposed

Protests erupted across Manipur following the killing of three individuals, leading to attacks on officials' residences. This turmoil prompted the government to impose a curfew and suspend internet services. Demonstrators vandalized properties and clashed with security forces, demanding action and justice for the slain individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 16-11-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 20:56 IST
Manipur Unrest: Protests Intensify Over Killing of Three, Curfew Imposed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Protests erupted in Manipur on Saturday as demonstrators targeted the homes of several ministers and MLAs, demanding justice after the killing of three individuals. The unrest prompted authorities to impose a curfew in several districts and suspend internet services in the region.

Amid the escalating tension, protesters vandalized properties and set fire to the residences of three legislators, with security forces responding by firing tear gas to disperse the crowds. The violent demonstrations highlight the dissatisfaction with the government's response to the incident.

Officials reported that the bodies of three individuals, suspected to be among the six missing from Jiribam, were discovered at the Manipur-Assam border. The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity is demanding military action against militants and the repeal of AFSPA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024