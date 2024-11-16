Manipur Unrest: Protests Intensify Over Killing of Three, Curfew Imposed
Protests erupted across Manipur following the killing of three individuals, leading to attacks on officials' residences. This turmoil prompted the government to impose a curfew and suspend internet services. Demonstrators vandalized properties and clashed with security forces, demanding action and justice for the slain individuals.
Protests erupted in Manipur on Saturday as demonstrators targeted the homes of several ministers and MLAs, demanding justice after the killing of three individuals. The unrest prompted authorities to impose a curfew in several districts and suspend internet services in the region.
Amid the escalating tension, protesters vandalized properties and set fire to the residences of three legislators, with security forces responding by firing tear gas to disperse the crowds. The violent demonstrations highlight the dissatisfaction with the government's response to the incident.
Officials reported that the bodies of three individuals, suspected to be among the six missing from Jiribam, were discovered at the Manipur-Assam border. The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity is demanding military action against militants and the repeal of AFSPA.
(With inputs from agencies.)
