Massive Drug Bust: Foreign Nationals Arrested off Gujarat Coast

In a significant development, eight foreign nationals have been detained following the confiscation of 700 kilograms of methamphetamine off the Gujarat coast. The bust, conducted in collaboration by the Narcotics Control Bureau, Navy, and the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad, marks a major success in the fight against narcotics smuggling.

These individuals, who claim Iranian nationality, were apprehended after their vessel was intercepted during the joint operation. Methamphetamine with an estimated value ranging from Rs 2,500-3,500 crore was seized, as confirmed by officials from the NCB on Friday.

The eight suspects have been remanded into police custody for four days by the special court of additional chief judicial magistrate HR Thakor, based on a request by the public prosecutor, Shailesh Parmar. Additionally, the NCB and the Gujarat ATS had sought a seven-day remand to further investigate the origin and intended destination of the massive contraband.

(With inputs from agencies.)