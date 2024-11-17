Strengthening Ties: Japan's Troops Set to Bolster Australia's Security

Japanese troops are set to commence regular deployments in northern Australia, enhancing military cooperation alongside Australia and the U.S., according to a statement by Australia's Defence Minister Richard Marles on Sunday.

The rotation of around 2,000 U.S. Marines in Darwin over six months aligns with the rising apprehension regarding China's expanding military footprint in the Indo-Pacific region.

This milestone follows a significant meeting of the three allies and is bolstered by Australia's participation in the AUKUS nuclear submarine program. The initiative reaffirms commitments to maintaining security and stability in the region amid concerns over China's recent military activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)