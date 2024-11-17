Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Japan's Troops Set to Bolster Australia's Security

Japanese troops will soon deploy regularly in northern Australia under a trilateral pact with the U.S. Austin expressed confidence in the AUKUS partnership. The move, which traces its historical roots to WWII's bombing of Darwin, highlights increasing concern over China's military expansion in the Indo-Pacific.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 10:44 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 10:44 IST
Strengthening Ties: Japan's Troops Set to Bolster Australia's Security

Japanese troops are set to commence regular deployments in northern Australia, enhancing military cooperation alongside Australia and the U.S., according to a statement by Australia's Defence Minister Richard Marles on Sunday.

The rotation of around 2,000 U.S. Marines in Darwin over six months aligns with the rising apprehension regarding China's expanding military footprint in the Indo-Pacific region.

This milestone follows a significant meeting of the three allies and is bolstered by Australia's participation in the AUKUS nuclear submarine program. The initiative reaffirms commitments to maintaining security and stability in the region amid concerns over China's recent military activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024