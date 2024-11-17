Odisha's Patapur Police Station Shines as Top National Performer

The Patapur police station in Ganjam district of Odisha has distinguished itself among India's top three police stations for 2024, as lauded by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Officials announced this recognition, which signifies excellence in critical performance metrics.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to present this prestigious award to the inspector-in-charge at the Director Generals of Police convention, scheduled in Bhubaneswar from November 29 to December 1. This annual exercise by the MHA evaluates police stations based on over 150 parameters, including crime rates, case resolution, infrastructure, and community service.

Governing bodies and citizens alike praise Patapur for its commendable teamwork and community policing efforts. Infrastructure highlights include facilities such as women's and child desks and a public gym. These advancements collectively bolster the station's progressive policing approach and community engagement.

