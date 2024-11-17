Left Menu

Odisha's Patapur Police Station Shines as Top National Performer

Patapur police station in Odisha has been recognized as one of India's top three stations for 2024 by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The accolade will be presented by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a convention in Bhubaneswar. The station excelled in various performance metrics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 17-11-2024 13:32 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 13:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Patapur police station in Ganjam district of Odisha has distinguished itself among India's top three police stations for 2024, as lauded by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Officials announced this recognition, which signifies excellence in critical performance metrics.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to present this prestigious award to the inspector-in-charge at the Director Generals of Police convention, scheduled in Bhubaneswar from November 29 to December 1. This annual exercise by the MHA evaluates police stations based on over 150 parameters, including crime rates, case resolution, infrastructure, and community service.

Governing bodies and citizens alike praise Patapur for its commendable teamwork and community policing efforts. Infrastructure highlights include facilities such as women's and child desks and a public gym. These advancements collectively bolster the station's progressive policing approach and community engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

