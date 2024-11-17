Mysterious Discovery: Identity Unraveled in Kalwa Corpse Case

The Thane city police have successfully identified the dismembered body discovered last week in the Kalwa area as that of Balji Ramlaut Yadav, an inhabitant of a slum in Mumbra.

The remains, discovered on November 10, included a head dangling from a tree and a torso in nearby bushes, presenting challenges due to decomposition.

Identification was made possible through a tailored tag and clinic prescription, leading to the confirmation by his brother, Balgovind Yadav, as police delve deeper into the unusual circumstances of his death.

