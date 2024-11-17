Left Menu

Mysterious Discovery: Identity Unraveled in Kalwa Corpse Case

The police identified a dismembered body found in Thane's Kalwa area as Balji Ramlaut Yadav, a slum resident from Mumbra. Despite decomposition, clues led investigators to his identification through local tailor tags and clinic records. His brother, Balgovind Yadav, confirmed the identity. Investigation into the death continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 17-11-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 14:37 IST
The Thane city police have successfully identified the dismembered body discovered last week in the Kalwa area as that of Balji Ramlaut Yadav, an inhabitant of a slum in Mumbra.

The remains, discovered on November 10, included a head dangling from a tree and a torso in nearby bushes, presenting challenges due to decomposition.

Identification was made possible through a tailored tag and clinic prescription, leading to the confirmation by his brother, Balgovind Yadav, as police delve deeper into the unusual circumstances of his death.

