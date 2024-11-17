Left Menu

Massive Drug Bust: 1,800 Kilograms of Narcotics Seized in Madhya Pradesh

In a major crackdown in Madhya Pradesh, police seized over 1,800 kilograms of narcotic substances, arresting 167 individuals in just three days. The operation, which targeted sensitive areas, dismantled organized drug gangs, and resulted in the confiscation of 16 vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 17-11-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 19:08 IST
Massive Drug Bust: 1,800 Kilograms of Narcotics Seized in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a sweeping operation in Madhya Pradesh, law enforcement officials have made significant strides in the fight against drugs. Over a span of three days, the police successfully seized more than 1,800 kilograms of various narcotic substances.

This intensive drive, which kicked off on November 14, was marked by its focus on identifying and raiding sensitive areas. Through these efforts, a total of 167 individuals were apprehended, and authorities confiscated 16 vehicles tied to drug activities.

Highlighting the success of this campaign, a police spokesperson noted the disruption of organized gangs that had long been involved in drug trafficking in the region. Among the substances seized were 920 kilograms of ganja, 37.50 grams of smack, 649 grams of brown sugar, and 61 grams of mephedrone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024