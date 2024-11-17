Massive Drug Bust: 1,800 Kilograms of Narcotics Seized in Madhya Pradesh
In a major crackdown in Madhya Pradesh, police seized over 1,800 kilograms of narcotic substances, arresting 167 individuals in just three days. The operation, which targeted sensitive areas, dismantled organized drug gangs, and resulted in the confiscation of 16 vehicles.
In a sweeping operation in Madhya Pradesh, law enforcement officials have made significant strides in the fight against drugs. Over a span of three days, the police successfully seized more than 1,800 kilograms of various narcotic substances.
This intensive drive, which kicked off on November 14, was marked by its focus on identifying and raiding sensitive areas. Through these efforts, a total of 167 individuals were apprehended, and authorities confiscated 16 vehicles tied to drug activities.
Highlighting the success of this campaign, a police spokesperson noted the disruption of organized gangs that had long been involved in drug trafficking in the region. Among the substances seized were 920 kilograms of ganja, 37.50 grams of smack, 649 grams of brown sugar, and 61 grams of mephedrone.
