Gabon Approves New Constitution to Curb Dynastic Rule

Gabon has approved a new constitution following a public referendum, a year after military forces ousted President Ali Bongo Ondimba. The new charter seeks to prevent dynastic rule and limit presidential terms, amidst economic discontent due to the unequal distribution of oil wealth in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Libreville | Updated: 18-11-2024 04:37 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 04:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Gabon

In a decisive move towards political reform, voters in Gabon have overwhelmingly backed a new constitution, authorities confirmed on Sunday. This significant change comes over a year after rebellious soldiers toppled the long-standing president and assumed control of the oil-rich nation.

According to Gabon's Interior Minister Hermann Immongault, the referendum witnessed a remarkable approval rate of over 91 percent, with voter turnout estimated at 53.5 percent. The draft constitution, requiring more than half the votes for adoption, proposes measures to prevent dynastic power and redefine leadership terms.

The coup in 2023 removed President Ali Bongo Ondimba amidst accusations of irresponsible governance. The new constitution imposes a seven-year term limit, renewable once, and stipulates that family succession is no longer allowed. As Gabon grapples with socio-economic challenges, hopes are high for equitable distribution of its oil revenues.

