Manhunt Launched for Husband in Tragic London Car Boot Murder Case

The UK police have launched a manhunt for Pankaj Lamba, the Indian-origin husband suspected of murdering his wife, Harshita Brella, in Northamptonshire. Her body was found in a car boot in east London. Over 60 detectives are working on the case to gather information and deliver justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-11-2024 06:39 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 06:39 IST
Murder
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a chilling and tragic case, UK police have intensified their search for Pankaj Lamba, an Indian-origin man suspected of killing his wife, Harshita Brella. The 24-year-old's body was discovered in the boot of a car in Ilford, east London, following an extensive investigation that began in Northamptonshire where she is believed to have been killed.

Northamptonshire Police have mobilized over 60 detectives as they continue to explore various evidence and have released an image of the suspect, appealing for public assistance. The force is currently investigating the timeline and location of the murder, emphasizing the importance of public input in piecing together the tragic incident.

Detectives underscore that, while Harshita's murder appears targeted, they encourage anyone with information to come forward. The investigation remains open-minded about possible scenarios as authorities aim to deliver justice for Harshita Brella while assuring the public there is no widespread risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

