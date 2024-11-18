Manhunt Launched for Husband in Tragic London Car Boot Murder Case

In a chilling and tragic case, UK police have intensified their search for Pankaj Lamba, an Indian-origin man suspected of killing his wife, Harshita Brella. The 24-year-old's body was discovered in the boot of a car in Ilford, east London, following an extensive investigation that began in Northamptonshire where she is believed to have been killed.

Northamptonshire Police have mobilized over 60 detectives as they continue to explore various evidence and have released an image of the suspect, appealing for public assistance. The force is currently investigating the timeline and location of the murder, emphasizing the importance of public input in piecing together the tragic incident.

Detectives underscore that, while Harshita's murder appears targeted, they encourage anyone with information to come forward. The investigation remains open-minded about possible scenarios as authorities aim to deliver justice for Harshita Brella while assuring the public there is no widespread risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)