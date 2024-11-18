Left Menu

Matt Doocey invites youth to engage in political process with Youth Parliament 2025

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 18-11-2024 11:55 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 11:55 IST
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The Minister for Youth, Matt Doocey, has announced that the eleventh Youth Parliament will take place in 2025, providing a unique platform for New Zealand's young people to participate in government and bring their voices to the nation’s political arena.

“Youth Parliament offers a unique youth development opportunity to young people from across New Zealand to experience the political process and learn about how government works,” says Mr. Doocey.

The two-day event is scheduled to occur at Parliament on Tuesday, 1 July, and Wednesday, 2 July. The broader programme for participants will run from late April through August, offering a well-rounded experience of engagement and learning.

Exciting Opportunities for Youth MPs and Press Gallery Members

Up to 123 young people will be selected as Youth Members of Parliament (Youth MPs), representing their communities and discussing issues that matter most to young New Zealanders. In addition, 20 young people will have the chance to join the Youth Press Gallery, reporting on the debates and gaining insight into the critical role the Press Gallery plays in holding the government accountable.

“This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for youth in New Zealand,” Mr. Doocey stated. “Youth MPs will go out and talk to young people in their schools and communities, bringing their perspectives directly to Parliament. Youth Press Gallery members will help build interest among other young people around what happens throughout Youth Parliament.”

Key Dates and Application Details

Applications for all Youth Parliament roles will open on Monday, 3 February 2025, and close at 12 noon on Friday, 28 February 2025.

Eligible applicants for Youth MP positions must be aged between 16 and 18 years by the application closing date. For the Youth Press Gallery, applicants can be aged between 16 and 24 years.

Additional Features of Youth Parliament 2025

This year’s programme will include training and mentorship sessions designed to prepare Youth MPs for parliamentary debates and equip Press Gallery members with essential media and reporting skills. Furthermore, selected participants will engage in workshops on leadership, public speaking, and civic responsibility.

Participants will also be encouraged to organize events and consultation sessions within their schools and local communities to gather diverse perspectives ahead of the event.

The Youth Parliament experience is expected to leave a lasting impact, inspiring the next generation of leaders to take active roles in shaping New Zealand’s future.

For more information, visit the Youth Parliament website or contact the Ministry of Youth Development.

 
 

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

