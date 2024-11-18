Left Menu

Supreme Court Urges Swift Decision on Rajoana's Mercy Plea

The Supreme Court has directed President Droupadi Murmu to consider the mercy petition of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a death row inmate convicted for the 1995 assassination of Punjab's then-chief minister, Beant Singh. The court seeks a response within two weeks, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the office of President Droupadi Murmu to expedite the processing of a mercy petition for Balwant Singh Rajoana, who is on death row for the 1995 assassination of Punjab's chief minister, Beant Singh. This directive follows delays in addressing the issue.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai, P K Mishra, and K V Viswanathan urged the President's office to handle the matter within a two-week timeframe, emphasizing the critical nature of Rajoana's case. The court noted the absence of a representative from the Union of India in Monday's hearing.

Previously, the Supreme Court adjourned the case to provide the Union with time to seek guidance from the President's office on the timeline for a decision. Rajoana's initial petition for clemency, submitted by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee in 2012, remains unresolved. The court set a follow-up hearing for December 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

